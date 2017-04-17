Kevin Karlson’s Marathon Runner Pet Peeves

Over the weekend, Kevin talked to some listeners about the things that bother them the most about the Marathon and marathon runners.

Social media bragging, the 26.2 bumper stickers and people who wear their Boston marathon Jacket year round are some of the gripes.

Are Pete and Kevin jealous that they don’t make the jackets in their sizes, and find out what Kevin had to say about marathon runners that got Heather to call him out!

Hear how it all ended.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.