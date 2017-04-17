Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

How the Karlson & McKenzie Gang Spent Easter Sunday

April 17, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Easter, Easter Sunday

Everybody discusses how they spent Easter Sunday; hear about Pete’s all-you-can-drink brunch and his dinnertime fat guy moment.

Hear what might come as a bit of a shock, Kevin didn’t eat any Easter candy over the weekend!

Heather spent the weekend in New York with her family, find out what her husband did that had her whole family in an uproar at Easter dinner!

