How the Karlson & McKenzie Gang Spent Easter Sunday

Everybody discusses how they spent Easter Sunday; hear about Pete’s all-you-can-drink brunch and his dinnertime fat guy moment.

Hear what might come as a bit of a shock, Kevin didn’t eat any Easter candy over the weekend!

Heather spent the weekend in New York with her family, find out what her husband did that had her whole family in an uproar at Easter dinner!

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.