Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 17 in Classic Rock History

April 17, 2017 1:00 AM

In 1998 Linda McCartney passed away from cancer. She had originally been a professional photographer in NYC and took a picture of Neil Young in 1968 that ended up as one of his album covers – which album?

ANSWER: “Sugar Mountain: Live at Canterbury House” – released in 2008

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 17th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1969: The Band, previously known as Bob Dylan’s backup band The Hawks made its concert debut at Winterland in San Francisco…
  • 1977: Led Zeppelin fans stormed the Orange Bowl in Miami and caused major damage in a mad dash for tickets…
  • 1981: Eric Clapton was released from a hospital in St. Paul Minnesota following treatment for stomach ulcers…
  • 1983: Felix Pappalardi, producer of Cream and member of the band Mountain, was accidently shot and killed by his wife in New York City. She thought he was a prowler.
  • 1998: Linda McCartney lost her battle with breast cancer, dying in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 56…See classic photos of Linda and Paul McCartney here.
  • In the WZLX ticket stash…In 1993 Elton John played the Boston Garden for the second of two nights.
