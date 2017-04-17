Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 17 in Classic Rock History

In 1998 Linda McCartney passed away from cancer. She had originally been a professional photographer in NYC and took a picture of Neil Young in 1968 that ended up as one of his album covers – which album?

“Sugar Mountain: Live at Canterbury House” – released in 2008

