Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Sunday Morning Blues: April 16th, 2017

April 16, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues

Sunday Morning Blues laments the loss of another great talent – Jay Geils. The first set is dedicated to his musical memory!

Serves You Right to Suffer
Full house
J. Geils Band

Homework
American Girl
Jeff Pitchell with Jay Geils

Hot Ginger
Jay Geils Plays Jazz
Jay Geils

Southside Shuffle
Blow Your Face Out
J. Geils Band

I Want to Shout About It
Hard Truth
Coco Montoya

Hideaway
Crossroads (Box Set)
John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers with Eric Clapton

If Trouble Was Money
Live in Japan
Albert Collins & the Icebreakers

Empty Arms
The Sky is Crying
Stevie Ray Vaughan

Fifty Shades of the Blues
Fifty Shades of the Blues
Anthony Geraci & the Boston Blues All-Stars

Boogie Man
Middle of the Road
Eric Gales with Gary Clark Jr.

Don’t Lay No Boogie-Woogie on the King of Rock and Roll
It Ain’t Easy
Long John Baldry

Seasick Boogie
Man from Another Time
Seasick Steve

Statesboro Blues (Studio Vers.)
Dreams (Box Set)
Allman Brothers Band

Layin’ it Down in Beantown
Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room
Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room

Sleepy Time Time
Fresh Cream
Cream

Honey Badger
Play Music and Dance
Godboogie

Down in Memphis
Green Side
Morblus feat. Roberto Morbioli

More from Sunday Morning Blues
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live