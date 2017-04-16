Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 16 in Classic Rock History

In 1993 David Lee Roth was arrested in New York City when he tried to purchase marijuana. He was caught up during a drug sweep of Washington Park in a police action entitled what?
ANSWER: Operation Double Header
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 16th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1990: Neil Young, Peter Gabriel, Bonnie Raitt, and the Neville brothers were among the artist who performed a concert at London’s Wembley Stadium to celebrate South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela’s release from prison…
- 1993: David Lee Roth was arrested for buying marijuana in a park in New York. A judge promised to drop the charges if Roth remained clean for a year…
- 1995: Bob Seger became the dad to a girl as his wife gave birth to the couple’s first daughter. It was their second child…
- 1999: Skip Spence, an original member of The Jefferson Airplane and Moby Grape, died of lung cancer in a San Francisco hospital. He was 52…
- 2002: Former Van Halen singers David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar announced they were going on a collaborative tour to begin in late May…
- 2007: Paul McCartney’s then-estranged wife Heather Mills fell while competing on “Dancing with the Stars.’ however, she still earned enough points to remain in the competition…
- Lots of concerts in the WZLX ticket stash…Van Morrison played the Boston Tea Party in 1970, the same night the Jefferson Airplane flew into the Music Hall…In 1971 it was Ten Years After at the Garden with humble pie…The J. Geils Band played the Springfield Civic Center in ’74…At Paul’s Mall in 1976 it was Robert Palmer…Steppenwolf played the Commodore in Lowell in 1977…And in 1993 it was Elton John at the Boston Garden.