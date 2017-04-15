Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 15 in Classic Rock History

In 2001 Joey Ramone passed away from lymphatic cancer. What was the singer’s real name?
ANSWER: Jeffrey Ross Hyman
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 15th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1971: “Rolling Stone” magazine reported that the Illinois Crime Commission had issued a list of, quote, “drug oriented rock records,” which included Procol Harum’s “A Whiter Shade Of Pale” and Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit.” that same day The Beatles received an oscar for best film score for “Let It Be.”…
- 1976: Guitarist Ron Wood made his recording debut with The Rolling Stones when the “Black & Blue” album was released. There was actually very little rock and roll on that stones album – it was mostly reggae, soul and funk influenced…
- 1977: In a ceremony before the Atlanta Braves home opener, Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson was presented with the gold disc that had been awarded to Lynyrd Skynyrd for the album “One More For the Road.” The presenters were Skynyrd members Ronnie Van Zandt and Allen Collins. The group also gave a copy of the album to the fox theater in Alanta, where the live disc was taped. …
- 1982: Billy Joel severely broke a wrist when his motorcycle was hit by a car in Long Island – extensive surgery kept him in and close to the hospital for a month …
- 1991: The Grateful Dead released their cd “One From The Vault.” – the material had been recorded at San Francisco’s American Music Hall in 1975 …
- 1996: A portion of Jerry Garcia’s ashes were cast into San Francisco Bay near the Golden Gate Bridge …
- 2003: Fleetwood Mac released the album “Say You Will.”…
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash…Ten Years After was at the Boston Tea Party in 1969 … Grand Funk Railroad played the Garden in 1974 … And in 1989 it was R.E.M at the Garden!