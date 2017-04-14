Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Will Kevin Buy A Restaurant With His Brother In Law?

April 14, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Kevin Karlson, Restaurant

Kevin has been badgered by his brother in law to go in on a restaurant with him. Kevin doesn’t know the first thing about running one except being a customer that eats and complains.

Kevin went over some of the specifics regarding money and what comes with it.

This gave him an opportunity to bring up past instances where others have wanted him to throw them money for investing purposes.

Listen to find out if he said yes or no.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live