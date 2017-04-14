The Very Angry Senseless Survey

Kevin rang up one guy who definitely woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning. Right at the beginning when Kevin asked if he owned livestock.

Legit question right? Well not to this guy because he thought a dog was livestock.

He then prepared to tell Kevin he has 20 seconds left. Did you know sea salt is better than regular salt because it touched fish feces, and that’s supposed to be good for you? To Did you ever get so drunk that you checked Instagram and saw a picture of some food, and you tried eating your phone? Were a few questions Kevin was able to ask before this guy started to ask Kevin questions.

Words were exchanged before he eventually hung up.

Hear how it all ended.

