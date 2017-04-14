Pegi Young Dishes On Writing Music Post-Divorce From Neil Young

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Karlson & McKenzie caught up with Pegi Young, the ex-wife of rocker Neil Young. Pegi’s newest album, Raw, was born from the emotional turmoil of her divorce. “Why’d you have to ruin my life? / Why’d you have to be so mean?” Young sings on the opening track.

The singer-songwriter opened up about life after Neil, and the cathartic power of writing new music with the Survivors.

“We don’t communicate too much,” Pati Young said when asked if she and Neil are in a ‘good place.’ “When you go through stuff – loss, and grief and what not – there’s probably always gonna be a little scar there.”

When the guys pressed, trying to determine if Neil had heard any of the scathing songs off Raw, she replied simply. “I would not know.”

As far as whether or not the band members feel awkward playing this material, there was less concern. “I’m not,” said keyboardist Spooner Oldham. “I hope Neil isn’t. But I consider him… He’s a good friend. It’s honest stuff, so I’m sure everyone can handle it.”