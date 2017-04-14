Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Karlson & McKenzie Spoke to Dylan Wagner After Robert Kraft Gave Him A Call

April 14, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: dylan wagner, New England Patriots, Patriots, Robert Kraft

If you don’t know how Dylan Wagner is and you’re a Patriots fan, you need your fan card revoked!

He is the guy that helped authorities track down the man that stole not one…but TWO Tom Brady Super Bowl Jerseys.

He spoke to lots of people after his name was released but today we spoke to him after he received a call from Robert Kraft!

After joking about he should hang with Brady’s jersey next to the banner when it’s raised during the opening ceremony next season, the guys got into a few things from rewards to possibly meeting Tom Brady to his love life.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston's Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX.

