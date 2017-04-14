Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 14 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Ritchie Blackmore of Deep Purple, Rainbow and more! In 1968, Deep Purple’s 1st record label was Tetragrammaton, partly owned by what celebrity?
ANSWER: Bill Cosby
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 14th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1975: The Rolling Stones announced that guitarist Ron Wood would replace Mick Taylor, who had quit the previous December.
- 1980: Pete Townshend released his album Empty Glass.
- 1983: Pete Farndon, bassist for The Pretenders, died of a drug overdose.
- 1989: Tom Petty released his first full-fledged solo album Full Moon Fever. Some of the Heartbreakers appear on the disc.
- 2007: The white piano on which John Lennon wrote “Imagine” was photographed at Ford Theater in Washington D.C. where President Lincoln had been assassinated in 1865 as part of the Imagine Piano Peace project.
- In the WZLX ticket stash…Procol Harum played the Aquarius Theatre with Spirit in 1972…In ’79 the marquee above the Orpheum read Toto…And in 1998 Eric Clapton brought his “Pilgrim” tour to TD Garden!