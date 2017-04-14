Alex Lifeson Confirms Rush Won’t Be Touring Any Time Soon

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In a recent interview with Debateable on SiriusXM, Alex Lifeson shared updates on the status of Rush and his pending solo career.

Lifeson, a founding member and guitarist of the prog-rock band, said simply “It’s unlikely that we’ll tour again as Rush.”

“We toured for 41 years, and I have to say that first year off I felt like I was grieving for my career and the band,” Lifeson continued. “But truly, 41 years of touring the way we toured – I shouldn’t feel badly about that.”

As for the other members of Rush? Lifeson has plans to work with bassist and vocalist Geddy Lee, but is unsure what elusive drummer Neil Peart has been up to. “Geddy and I will probably do something together,” the musician said. “I’m not sure what Neil’s doing these days. He’s on the west coast. He’s always got something going on.”

When asked about the possibility of a solo album, Lifeson revealed the interest is there, but the drive may be lacking. “I just need to be more focused and a little more disciplined, I think. But it’s something I would like to do.”