The Cuisine Senseless Survey

Kevin got his questions and rang up a guy who seemed alright with the questions like being scared with leaving the house with your phone battery at less than 50 percent and participating in Tickle Tuesdays.

He laughed at the first one but the rest of the survey, no was a popular refrain to questions like there is no food court in online shopping and always hating the restaurant someone else picks.

When Kevin brought up card shuffling, he replied differently and finally asked if this was real when he was asked about Cadbury crème eggs. He did laugh at the being in a band past the age of 27.

He left though after being asked about a designated poking stick. He hung up over a question regarding lean cuisines which spurred a discussion.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.