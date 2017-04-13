Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Led Zeppelin Soundtracks ‘Thor’ 3 Trailer

April 13, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Chris Hemsworth, Marvel, Rami Abou-Sabe, Thor

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Marvels’s third Thor film is set to hit theaters November 3rd. Thor: Ragnarok follows 2011’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

For the first trailer, Marvel has chosen Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song.” The opening track off 1970’s Led Zeppelin III highlights the action-packed teaser, featuring a captured Thor and a surprise appearance from The Hulk.

Thor: Ragnarok boasts a star-studded cast including Chris Hemsworth in the title role, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum as the apparent villain.\

Check out the teaser trailer up top.

