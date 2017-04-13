Kevin Doesn’t Believe How Much A Cap & Gown Costs!

Kevin’s daughter is graduating from college soon and she called him yesterday to ask for money to pay for her cap and gown.

She told him that it would be $50 and wanted to put it on a credit card. He couldn’t believe how much it costs so he went on line to find out that they go for way less than $50.

He’s not happy about it.

Heather and Mike chimed in with what they paid. Kevin then went over the guest speaker at her graduation compared to what Harvard’s speaker.

