Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Kevin Doesn’t Believe How Much A Cap & Gown Costs!

April 13, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: cap and gown, Graduation, Kevin Karlson

Kevin’s daughter is graduating from college soon and she called him yesterday to ask for money to pay for her cap and gown.

She told him that it would be $50 and wanted to put it on a credit card. He couldn’t believe how much it costs so he went on line to find out that they go for way less than $50.

He’s not happy about it.

Heather and Mike chimed in with what they paid. Kevin then went over the guest speaker at her graduation compared to what Harvard’s speaker.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live