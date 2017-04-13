Dave Goucher Talks Bruins & Senators Game 1

After joking about losing his number, Dave Goucher joined us to talk about the big Bruins first round playoff Victory Wednesday night in Ottawa.

We had him react to the coach of the Senators talking about how big Chara is. Dave clued us in on how the Sens coach works and is an odd person.

It then turned into how bad the team played and how they turned it around in the 3rd period. Charlie McAvoy was another hot topic in his first NHL game being in the playoffs. He had to go to BU to grab his things before he left for Ottawa. Goucher wasn’t surprised how well he did.

Dave say that the team is missing key parts like Krug, Carlo, Krejci then losing Colin Miller during the game and wonder if the days between games will help.

