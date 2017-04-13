Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 13 in Classic Rock History

The Allman Brothers Band received a Gold Album for their “Eat a Peach” release on this day in 1972. The first song on the album was the first song Gregg Allman wrote after his brother was killed on a motorcycle. What was the song?

“Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 13th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1963: The Rolling Stones got their first newspaper write-up in the Richmond and Twickenham Times – they had become a popular act at London’s Crawdaddy Club …

1965: The Beatles were awarded Grammies for Best New Artist and Pop Vocal Group…

1967: The Stones were back when they performed in Warsaw, Poland. It was their first time behind the Iron Curtain and a riot ensued which was eventually disbursed by tear gas…

1972: The Allman Brothers Band received a gold album for “Eat A Peach.” It was the second straight double album to earn gold status for the group and sadly contained the final three recordings by the band’s late founder and guitarist Duane Allman…

1982: David Crosby was arrested by Dallas police when he was found with cocaine and a gun in his dressing room. The arrest eventually led to a conviction in August of the following year…

2004: Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” topped the list of the most downloaded ring tone of 2003, according to Rolling Stone…

In the WZLX ticket stash…The Police played the Providence Civic Center in 1982.