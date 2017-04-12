The Dublin Senseless Survey

After replaying a question from yesterday which could potentially be the new show slogan, Kevin rang up a woman who immediately asked what kind of questions which gave Kevin the open to just start asking.

From asking about bee’s to the interest rates in Ireland that are Dublin, she asked if this was a joke.

She kept just saying NO over and over to the next questions and hung up during the last question about where the phone goes on the table.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.