Scott Weiland’s Ghost Visited Scott Stapp In The Bathroom

By Rami Abou-Sabe

The ghost of Stone Temple Pilots vocalist Scott Weiland once payed Scott Stapp a visit in a tour bus bathroom, according to Stapp.

RELATED: Stone Temple Pilots Pay Tribute to Scott Weiland One Year After His Death

Stapp, the former vocalist of Creed, once rented out the same tour bus in which Weiland passed away. The Creed frontman claims to have had a “crazy, mystical experience” while in the bathroom.

“All of a sudden, it was almost like Weiland speaking to me from the grave, man. It was a very weird feeling that I felt,” Stapp tells GQ. “I remember being in the bathroom, looking in the mirror, on the bus, and really feeling like I could hear or feel him saying, ‘Dude, this could have been you. And this could be you if you continue that path. Don’t do what I did. Don’t go down that road.'”

Stapp, who has withstood his share of personal drama and substance abuse, credits Weiland’s out-of-body visit with his continued recover. “It was just one of those weird things that kinda, like, the stars aligned, the universe arranged itself at the right time to further impact me and further solidify my commitment to my recovery,” said the singer. “It was definitely one of those God moments. I get goosebumps right now just talking about it. It was a God moment.”