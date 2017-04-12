J. Geils Band’s Top 7 Billboard Hits

By Rami Abou-Sabe

John Warren Geils Jr., founding member and guitarist of the J. Geils Band, was found dead in his Groton, Massachusetts home Tuesday (Apr. 11). Geils was 71 years old.

J. Geils Band racked up a string of hits in the seventies and eighties, but no song defined the Boston-band more than 1982 chart-topper “Centerfold” off Freeze-Frame. Rounding out the top three are “Freeze-Frame,” which peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and 1975 live-staple “Musta Got Lost.”

Curiously the group’s 1980 smash, and one of their most recognizable tunes, “Love Stinks” did not make the cut.

Here are J. Geils Band’s highest-charting singles:

1. “Centerfold,” #1, Feb. 6, 1982

2. “Freeze-Frame,” #4, April 10, 1982

3. “Musta Got Lost,” #12, Jan. 4, 1975

4. “I Do,” #24, Jan. 8, 1983

5. “Give It to Me,” #30, June 23, 1973

6. “Come Back,” #32, March 22, 1980

7. “One Last Kiss,” #35, Feb. 3, 1979