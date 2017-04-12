Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 12 in Classic Rock History

In ’02, Ozzy Osbourne received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What rock star delivered a speech in Ozzy’s honor at the ceremony?

Marilyn Manson

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 12th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1973: The rock film That’ll Be the Day premiered in London. It starred David Essex, Dave Edmunds, Keith Moon, Ringo Starr, and others.

1975: After a full year of production, the movie version of The Who’s rock opera Tommy premiered…

1979: Mickey Thomas, formerly with the Elvin Bishop Group, joined Jefferson Starship as a replacement for Grace Slick and Marty Balin…

1982: John Mellencamp released his American Fool album…

1992: Don Henley was joined by celebrities and 6,000 people on a six-mile “Walk For Walden Woods” to raise money to save the area in Concord from commercial development…

2002: Ozzy Osbourne received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame …

