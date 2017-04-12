Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 12 in Classic Rock History

In ’02, Ozzy Osbourne received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What rock star delivered a speech in Ozzy’s honor at the ceremony?
ANSWER: Marilyn Manson
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 12th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
1973: The rock film That’ll Be the Day premiered in London. It starred David Essex, Dave Edmunds, Keith Moon, Ringo Starr, and others.
1975: After a full year of production, the movie version of The Who’s rock opera Tommy premiered…
1979: Mickey Thomas, formerly with the Elvin Bishop Group, joined Jefferson Starship as a replacement for Grace Slick and Marty Balin…
1982: John Mellencamp released his American Fool album…
1992: Don Henley was joined by celebrities and 6,000 people on a six-mile “Walk For Walden Woods” to raise money to save the area in Concord from commercial development…
2002: Ozzy Osbourne received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame …
From the WZLX ticket stash…Pink Floyd was at the Boston Tea Party in 1970…In ’72 the Allman Brothers Band played the Music Hall…Supertramp was there a year later…And in 1982, The Police played the aforementioned Boston Garden show!