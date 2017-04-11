Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

The Half Assed Senseless Survey

April 11, 2017 8:00 AM

A man picked up the phone this morning and is probably regretting it or laughing about it depending on how you look at the question he hung up on.

It started off with questions about being addicted to checking your credit score to people with chewing tobacco giving the best directions which made up say “What?” after a pause. Kevin went on to ask if he limits his tacos to just Tuesdays which made him question what these questions were for.

He did laugh at men growing beards and comparing women to dumbbells. Kevin couldn’t believe his was laughing.

He kept laughing at a Push It commercial but eventually hung up on a question about Mark Wahlberg.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

