REPORT: J. Geils Found Dead in Groton, Mass. Home

J. Geils, the founder and namesake of the Boston-based classic rock band, J. Geils Band is dead.

Geils was 71 years old.

According to a report from WCVB-TV in Boston, Geils was found dead after a wellness check was performed at his Groton, Massachusetts house.

Groton Police responded to Geils’ home on Graniteville Road for a well-being check at about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. No foul play is suspected.

Geils studied mechanical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute and formed the band that gained national fame with hits like “Centerfold,” “Freeze Frame” and others that climbed the charts in the 80s.

Stay with WZLX for more on this developing story.