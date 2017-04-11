Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

REPORT: J. Geils Found Dead in Groton, Mass. Home

April 11, 2017 8:09 PM
Filed Under: J. Geils, J. Geils Band

J. Geils, the founder and namesake of the Boston-based classic rock band, J. Geils Band is dead.

Geils was 71 years old.

According to a report from WCVB-TV in Boston, Geils was found dead after a wellness check was performed at his Groton, Massachusetts house.

Groton Police responded to Geils’ home on Graniteville Road for a well-being check at about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. No foul play is suspected.

Geils studied mechanical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute and formed the band that gained national fame with hits like “Centerfold,” “Freeze Frame” and others that climbed the charts in the 80s.

Stay with WZLX for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live