Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Joint Album & Tour

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are ready to take their new record on tour. The duo, two parts of Fleetwood Mac’s most popular lineup, will hit Boston’s Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Wednesday, June 28th.

Buckingham and McVie began writing songs for a new Fleetwood Mac record three years ago, but Stevie Nicks‘ resistance to recording new music led the pair to record the songs on their own. Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie is due June 9th. The album is currently available for pre-order.

“We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically,” Buckingham said in a statement. “The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, ‘What took us so long?'”

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood opened up to Uncut about his band mates’ side project. “This relationship is a real expression of a musical powerhouse that’s come to the fore, and we’re all happy about that,” he said. “It’s really cool. I think they’ll be walking down some red carpets with this one.”

No word yet on whether or not other members of Fleetwood Mac will join the pair onstage. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21st.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Tour Dates:

June 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park

June 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

June 24 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

June 26 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

June 28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

June 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

July 2 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

July 3 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island

July 5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 19 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

July 21 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheater

July 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

July 27 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre