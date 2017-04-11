Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Joint Album & Tour

By Rami Abou-Sabe
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are ready to take their new record on tour. The duo, two parts of Fleetwood Mac’s most popular lineup, will hit Boston’s Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Wednesday, June 28th.
Buckingham and McVie began writing songs for a new Fleetwood Mac record three years ago, but Stevie Nicks‘ resistance to recording new music led the pair to record the songs on their own. Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie is due June 9th. The album is currently available for pre-order.
“We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically,” Buckingham said in a statement. “The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, ‘What took us so long?'”
Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood opened up to Uncut about his band mates’ side project. “This relationship is a real expression of a musical powerhouse that’s come to the fore, and we’re all happy about that,” he said. “It’s really cool. I think they’ll be walking down some red carpets with this one.”
No word yet on whether or not other members of Fleetwood Mac will join the pair onstage. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21st.
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Tour Dates:
June 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park
June 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
June 24 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater
June 26 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
June 28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
June 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
July 2 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
July 3 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island
July 5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 19 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle
July 21 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheater
July 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
July 27 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre