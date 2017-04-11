Did Pete Have a Voodoo Massage Therapist?

Pete went to a massage therapist yesterday because of some back ailments and wants to be ready for golf season.

First off, Pete brought up how awkward it was when the man therapist asked to get down to your liking with clothes. After that discussion of awkwardness, he went over on how he got comfortable under a blanket.

Everything was going well between the snapping he kept feeling in his back which is a good sign apparently. Then the therapist brought up a foot massage.

After denying it, the therapist went on to tell him that he’s told 6 woman they’re pregnant before they knew.

This is why he called him the Voodoo therapist.

He also had another weird story to go along with feet.

