David Backes Talks Playoffs and Grade School Studies

After Pete asked which Bruins would be best to suit up for the Patriots, Kevin asked David how disappointed he would be if the Bruins didn’t make the playoffs since he’s been so much with his previous team, the St. Louis Blues.

Backes responded saying he’ be extremely disappointed because that was the first goal at the beginning of the season.

Pete asked him about the squad in Ottawa and the newest guy McAvoy that was signed yesterday due to injuries.

He said they’ll be prepared for Ottawa but the team will need to play.

Pete gave him an “On This Date” moment about Phil Esposito going to a game after Orr and other teammates in a hospital bed.

Then we put him on the spot for a Backes Ask Us and he came up with what was the show’s favorite subject in grade school.

You’ll have to listen to their answers and what was Backes’ favorite.

