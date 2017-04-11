Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

David Backes Talks Playoffs and Grade School Studies

April 11, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, David Backes

After Pete asked which Bruins would be best to suit up for the Patriots, Kevin asked David how disappointed he would be if the Bruins didn’t make the playoffs since he’s been so much with his previous team, the St. Louis Blues.

Backes responded saying he’ be extremely disappointed because that was the first goal at the beginning of the season.

Pete asked him about the squad in Ottawa and the newest guy McAvoy that was signed yesterday due to injuries.

He said they’ll be prepared for Ottawa but the team will need to play.

Pete gave him an “On This Date” moment about Phil Esposito going to a game after Orr and other teammates in a hospital bed.

Then we put him on the spot for a Backes Ask Us and he came up with what was the show’s favorite subject in grade school.

You’ll have to listen to their answers and what was Backes’ favorite.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live