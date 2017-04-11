Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 11 in Classic Rock History

The Police played the Providence Civic Center on this night in 1982. What tour was the trio on at that point?

“The ‘Ghosts in the Machine’ Tour”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 11th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1961: Bob Dylan made his live NYC debut in Greenwich Village as the opening act For John Lee Hooker.

1965: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Animals, Herman’s Hermits, Tom Jones, Donovan, The Moody Blues, and Dusty Springfield were among the performers at a concert sponsored by British magazine New Musical Express.

1970: Founding Guitarist Peter Green quit Fleetwood Mac in Munich. However, he did play out the tour to avoid contractual problems…

1981: Eddie Van Halen married actress Valerie Bertinelli…

1991: Ringo Starr was featured on The Simpsons. The animated Starr responded to an old fan letter from Marge …

2006: Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May appeared on “American Idol” as guest coaches for the finalist…

Let’s check the WZLX ticket stash…The Yardbirds were at the Boston Tea Party in 1968…And in 1970 the Byrds played Boston College!