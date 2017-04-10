Who Was Part of a Murder Mystery Dinner?

Pete’s daughter was part of a Murder/Mystery dinner over the weekend. She was hit because Pete was getting text messages during the show about it before we talked about it on air.

Pete went over there and revealed that the host of the dinner confused us with another morning show in the building.

One of the text messages also said that one of the actors thought Pete’s daughter was hitting on him based the questions she was asking him that we aired.

The guys then went over the audio to decide and how she go the role of the murderer!

