The Two Guys Senseless Survey

Kevin was able to ring up a woman to take the Senseless Survey on a Monday.

From “On a scale of corn to many corn, how impressed are you by my new corn based number system?” To “Do you think its sad that today’s kids have to grow up in a world without cartoon cats who use fish bones as combs?” Are some of the few questions to kick off the survey.

“Have you ever shot gunned a can of Spaghetti-Os?” Got a chuckle but she wanted to know who she was talking to so Kevin gave her a reference number.

Kevin went on to ask about bunch of made up terms which made this girl hung up during the last question featuring those two guys in the Sonic commercials.

Take a listen.

