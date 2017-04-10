SixX Strings: Count’s 77 has a Passion for Rock-n-Roll

Everyone has a first love. Yes you might have others that make your heart skip a beat, but they never really have a hold on you quite the same. For one man, that love is still with him regardless of the shine from his other relationships. When he speaks of it, you can hear how that passion is still there. Well I recently witnessed that man be captivated by that first love and it reassured me of something… that no matter how long ago that love was, and how much things have changed; that love never dies!

“Music came first in my life because of my father, then motorcycles and cars…”

-Danny Koker

Danny Koker, or as most probably know him as the Count from the History Channel’s show ‘Counting Cars’, is much more than just some TV show celebrity. Now admittedly being a gear-head myself, I watch Danny’s show religiously and noticed that on one episode he fronted a rock band called Count’s 77. He even has his own rock venue located in Las Vegas called Count’s Vamp’d! Yes ok I know what you are thinking, a TV star who is playing rock-star through his notoriety? To be honest I thought the same thing but let me tell you… I was so WRONG! What I didn’t realize was that music had been a prominent part of his life way before he ever began being a recurring character on ‘Pawn Stars’. Danny’s father was an established musician/singer/composer and performed alongside many notable groups, so the love of music was always a strong influence as a child. Growing up in the Detroit area was also a huge influence on who Danny is now. The sound of Soul and R&B resonates throughout the backbone of Count’s 77. It’s apparent that music courses strong through Danny’s veins.

“Somebody once told me that the music that you’re listening to when you first get laid is the music you’re going to listen to for the rest of your life…”

–Stoney Curtis

Now yes, Danny is known for his custom bikes and hot rods, but that should be of no surprise due to that Detroit upbringing and many a family member working in the auto industry. His commitment to the motorized artistry is reminiscent of the old days of car building and dedication to the craftmanship that seems to have been amiss over the last few decades. But akin to his mechanical craftmanship, Danny and his band are committed to creating a style of Rock that reincarnates the passion and style that was so impactful in those 70’s groups that reigned supreme. Now to some that might be too antiquated but let me tell you, this vocalist is onto something. The music of that era still stands strong and most of those iconic rock bands and songs, we still remember and sing along proudly when we hear them. Those songs are part of all rock fans, and not to recognize them and carry on the tradition is not outdated but rather respectful.

“It happened organically…”

-Danny Koker on how the band came to be.

The members of Count’s 77 met by chance on stage performing one night and it has been a non-stop crusade to bring back real Rock-n-Roll ever since. This band seems to be made up of a shared passion to celebrate what was a glorious time for Rock. They aren’t trying to hash out the same old tunes either. Danny and crew are creating a modern day model of what Rock music is blatantly deficient in.

Well I had the chance to sit down with Danny and crew at their recent stop at Boston’s Hard Rock Café Cavern Club to discuss what’s wrong with rock bands now, their new album ‘Soul Transfusion’, and where he got his drive for music. Take a listen to our chat and remember your first time… with Rock-n-Roll.

