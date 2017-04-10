Metallica’s James Hetfield Has No Interest In Collaborating With Lady Gaga Again

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In stark contrast to drummer Lars Ulrich‘s fond words, Metallica frontman James Hetfield is not interested in a repeat Lady Gaga/Metallica duet.

The singer told Chilean paper La Tercera, ““I have no interest,” later adding, “But just being with her gave me a different energy, she goes beyond the limits, like us.”

Bandmate Ulrich was much warmer towards Gaga in the aftermath of the pairing’s GRAMMY “Moth Into Flame” performance. The drummer told Rolling Stone that Gaga was the “quintessential perfect fifth member” of Metallica.

Clearly, Hetfield didn’t get the memo.