Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Metallica’s James Hetfield Has No Interest In Collaborating With Lady Gaga Again

April 10, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: James Hetfield, Lady Gaga, Lars Ulrich, Metallica, Rami Abou-Sabe

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In stark contrast to drummer Lars Ulrich‘s fond words, Metallica frontman James Hetfield is not interested in a repeat Lady Gaga/Metallica duet.

RELATED: Metallica On Lady Gaga: ‘Quintessential Fifth Member Of This Band’

The singer told Chilean paper La Tercera, ““I have no interest,” later adding, “But just being with her gave me a different energy, she goes beyond the limits, like us.”

Bandmate Ulrich was much warmer towards Gaga in the aftermath of the pairing’s GRAMMY “Moth Into Flame” performance. The drummer told Rolling Stone that Gaga was the “quintessential perfect fifth member” of Metallica.

Clearly, Hetfield didn’t get the memo.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live