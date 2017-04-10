Journey’s Neil Schon Opens Up About Steve Perry At Rock Hall Induction

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Journey celebrated their induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Friday night (Apr. 7) at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. While former singer Steve Perry joined the band onstage for a heartfelt acceptance speech, he did not perform with the group. Current singer Arnel Pineada took the reigns instead.

After the show, we caught up with the members of Journey, sans Perry, backstage. Founding member and guitarist Neil Schon opened up about his musical partner, and what it was like to share the stage with Perry.

“I had a really great speech written up, and it started flying by. I just got too choked up. It’s very emotional for me, seeing everybody,” revealed Schon. “Steve… I hadn’t seen him in a very long time… The last time he sang with us was Bill Graham’s memorial, and he’s in a really great frame of mind. He’s a changed person, and I liked who I saw. It just moved me.”