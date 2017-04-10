Jon Anderson Will Reclaim Yes For North American Tour

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Fresh off his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, Jon Anderson is set to tour as Yes for the first time in years. Founding member and lead singer Anderson, along with ousted members Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman will reclaim the band name Yes after touring as ARW since 2015.

Yes’ most sought after lineup had not been in tact since health issues derailed the band in 2008. But Anderson, Rabin, and Wakeman joined current members Steve Howe and Alan White onstage at the 32nd annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for scorching versions of “Roundabout” and “Owner of a Lonely Heart.”

Now the prog-rock group is set to bring the Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman lineup to Yes fans around the country.

Yes featuring Anderson, Rabin, and Wakeman will play Boston’s Orpheum Theatre Wednesday, October 4th. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th at 10:00 AM.

Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman tour dates:

8/26 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theater

8/28 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery

8/31 – Las Vegas, NV – Smith Center

9/2 – Layton, UT – The Kenley Amphitheater

9/3 – Littleton, CO – Hudson Gardens

9/5 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Center

9/7 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

9/9 – Hammond, IN – Venue at the Horseshoe Casino

9/12 – Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion

9/13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

9/15 – Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater at East End

9/16 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

9/18 – Quebec City, QC – Grand Theatre du Quebec City

9/19 – Montreal, QC – St. Denis Theatre

9/23 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9/24 – Brookville, NY – Tilles Center

9/27 – Newark, NJ – NJ PAC (New Jersey Performing Arts Center)

9/29 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center

9/30 – Trenton, NJ – Patriots Theater at the War Memorial

10/1 – Philadelphia, PA – Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center

10/4 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

10/7 – Niagara Falls, NY – Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

10/8 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre

10/11 – Clearwater, FL -Ruth Eckerd Hall

The lineup of Yes featuring Steve Howe and Alan White will continue to their Yestival tour at the following stops:

8/4 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

8/5 – Boone, NC – Holmes Convocation Center

8/7 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

8/8 – Upper Darby, PA – Tower Theatre

8/10 – Mashantucket, CT – MGM Grand at Foxwoods

8/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Center

8/16 – Greensburg, PA – The Palace Theatre

8/17- Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/19- Elgin, IL- Festival Park – Grand Victoria Casino

8/20 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

8/22 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

8/23 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

8/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

8/26 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

8/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater

9/3 – Tulalip, WA – Tulalip Amphitheatre