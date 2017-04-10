Jon Anderson And Yes Will Reunite For First Tour In 13 Years

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Fresh off their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, Yes is set to tour with their classic lineup for the first time in over a decade. Founding member and lead singer Jon Anderson, along with ousted members Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman will join the existing lineup of guitarist Steve Howe, and drummer Alan White. Billy Sherwood will presumably continue to fill in for founding member Chris Squire, who passed away in 2015.

Yes’ most popular lineup had not been in tact since health issues derailed the band in 2008. But the Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman trio joined Howe and White onstage at the 32nd annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for scorching versions of “Roundabout” and “Owner of a Lonely Heart.”

Now the prog-rock group is set to bring their reunion to Yes fans around the country. Yes, featuring Anderson, Rabin, and Wakeman will play Boston’s Orpheum Theatre Wednesday, October 4th. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th at 10:00 AM.

Only a few shows featuring the classic lineup have been announced so far. Stay tuned for more information.

Yes featuring Anderson, Rabin, and Wakeman: Tour Dates

Sep 3, 2017 – The Tulalip Amphitheatre – Marysville, WA

Sep 27, 2017 – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Newark, NJ

Sep 29, 2017 – The Santander Performing Arts Center – Reading, PA

Oct 4, 2017 – Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA

Oct 7, 2017 – The Seneca Niagara Events Center at Seneca Niagara