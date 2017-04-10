Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Is Kevin Going To Hell?

April 10, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: church, Hell, Kevin Karlson

Kevin was once again in Ohio visiting his mother who had a stroke awhile back.

His mother really wanted the all-important church bulletin that comes out because of all the going’s on in the community she gets kept up on.

Kevin told us the story of how he went into the church, grabbed the bulletin and worked his way throughout the church to exit and leave.

Sounds like something anyone could just ask for.

Everything was all good until Kevin’s Mother asked for a palm.

Hear how it all went down including what not to say in a nursing home.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

