Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Joint Boston Concert

April 10, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham, Rami Abou-Sabe

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are ready to take their new Buckingham/McVie record on tour. The duo, two parts of Fleetwood Mac’s most popular lineup, will hit Boston’s Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Wednesday, June 28th.

Buckingham and McVie began writing songs for a new Fleetwood Mac record three years ago, but Stevie Nicks‘ resistance to recording new music led the pair to record the songs on their own. Buckingham/McVie is set to drop later this summer.

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood opened up to Uncut about his band mates’ side project. “This relationship is a real expression of a musical powerhouse that’s come to the fore, and we’re all happy about that,” he said. “It’s really cool. I think they’ll be walking down some red carpets with this one.”

No word yet on whether or not other members of Fleetwood Mac will join the pair onstage. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th at 10:00 AM.

