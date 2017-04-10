Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 10 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1962 the original bass player of the Beatles, Stu Sutcliffe, died of a brain hemorrhage in Germany. Although he died young, Sutcliffe contributed something very important to the legacy of the early Beatles – what was it?

He was the first to introduce the famous ‘Beatle haircut” – the first ‘mop-top.’

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?

1962: Original Beatles bassist Stu Sutcliffe died of a sudden brain hemorrhage in Hamburg…

1970: During a Doors concert at the Boston Arena, Jim Morrison was dragged off stage by keyboardist Ray Manzarek after a drunken Morrison asked the crowd if they’d like to see his genitals. Boston police immediately shut the power down and stopped the show. Morrison was not arrested…

1970: Newspapers around the world carried Paul McCartney’s statement that he was quitting The Beatles and that the group would never work together again…

1976: Frampton Comes Alive began its 10-week run at #1 on the charts…

1999: “Here There and Everywhere,” a tribute concert to the late Linda McCartney, took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. That same night, Tom Petty appeared on “Saturday Night Live” and played two songs from his latest album at the time, Echo.

2004: Lynyrd Skynyrd performed “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Red White and Blue” on country music competition show “Nashville Star.”

Checking the WZLX ticket stash…Quicksilver Messenger Service played the Boston Tea Party in 1970…In 1973 it was Genesis at Boston University…That same night Humble Pie played The Boston Music Hall…One year later at the same venue it was The Kinks…Genesis came back to Boston in 1976 and played the Orpheum…And the Atlanta Rhythm Section was at the Orpheum in 1977.