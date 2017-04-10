Boston Emissions 4/9/17 + The Charms, Rebuilder, Caspian, Petty Morals, Justine and the Unclean, Carissa Johnson, Stars Like Ours, Red Red Rockit, The Heave-Ho, Hey Zeus, Tom Baker & The Snakes, The Rupert Selection, Diablogato

Rock & Roll Rumble season is in full swing. The six preliminary nights brought out the best.

We shift our focus to Semifinals this Friday and Saturday at ONCE Somerville.

Rumble Recap: Preliminaries

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, April 9, 2017

The Charms – B-O-S-T-O-N

Rebuilder – The White Flag

Salem Wolves – I Put A Spell On You

Animal Flag – Sensation

Eldridge Rodriguez – Big Dead Heart

Petty Morals – Not Going Back

–Sat, April 15 at Thirsty Turtle, Nashua with When Particles Collide, Ajar Project, Potsy – NH Rocks For A Cure benefit

Justine and the Unclean – Passive Aggressive Baby

–Mon, April 10 Taco Monday ONCE Lounge

Carissa Johnson – You Lost You

Stars Like Ours – Radio

Red Red Rockit – Bad Bad Woman

The Heave-Ho – IKE (Wildcard 1)

Caspian – Hymn For The Greatest Generation

Eyes Like Knives – High Rise

Hey Zeus – Raygun

Tom Baker & The Snakes – Run It Out

The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe

Diablogato – Gasoline (Wildcard 2)



The Information – I Love Trouble

usLights – Veiling Lights

Blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes

–Weds April 12 at O’Brien’s Allston with Fall Risk, Manic Pixi, Cardinals

Analog Heart – Come Alive

Weakened Friends – She’s So Cool

The Appreciation Post – Crank The Stereo

Pray for Sound – Everywhere, Everywhere