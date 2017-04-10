Boston Emissions 4/9/17 + The Charms, Rebuilder, Caspian, Petty Morals, Justine and the Unclean, Carissa Johnson, Stars Like Ours, Red Red Rockit, The Heave-Ho, Hey Zeus, Tom Baker & The Snakes, The Rupert Selection, Diablogato

Rock & Roll Rumble season is in full swing. The six preliminary nights brought out the best.
We shift our focus to Semifinals this Friday and Saturday at ONCE Somerville.
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, April 9, 2017
The Charms – B-O-S-T-O-N
Rebuilder – The White Flag
Salem Wolves – I Put A Spell On You
Animal Flag – Sensation
Eldridge Rodriguez – Big Dead Heart
Petty Morals – Not Going Back
–Sat, April 15 at Thirsty Turtle, Nashua with When Particles Collide, Ajar Project, Potsy – NH Rocks For A Cure benefit
Justine and the Unclean – Passive Aggressive Baby
–Mon, April 10 Taco Monday ONCE Lounge
Carissa Johnson – You Lost You
Stars Like Ours – Radio
Red Red Rockit – Bad Bad Woman
The Heave-Ho – IKE (Wildcard 1)
Caspian – Hymn For The Greatest Generation
Eyes Like Knives – High Rise
Hey Zeus – Raygun
Tom Baker & The Snakes – Run It Out
The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe
Diablogato – Gasoline (Wildcard 2)
The Information – I Love Trouble
usLights – Veiling Lights
Blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes
–Weds April 12 at O’Brien’s Allston with Fall Risk, Manic Pixi, Cardinals
Analog Heart – Come Alive
Weakened Friends – She’s So Cool
The Appreciation Post – Crank The Stereo
Pray for Sound – Everywhere, Everywhere
