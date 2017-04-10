Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Boston Emissions 4/9/17 + The Charms, Rebuilder, Caspian, Petty Morals, Justine and the Unclean, Carissa Johnson, Stars Like Ours, Red Red Rockit, The Heave-Ho, Hey Zeus, Tom Baker & The Snakes, The Rupert Selection, Diablogato

April 10, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: anngelle wood wzlx, Boston Emissions, boston emissions with anngelle wood, Boston Music, carissa johnson, diablogato, hey zeus, live music, magic hat, Red Red Rockit, rock and roll rumble, stars like ours, The Heave-Ho, the rumble, The Rupert Selection, Tom Baker and the Snakes, wbcn, WZLX

Rock & Roll Rumble season is in full swing. The six preliminary nights brought out the best.
We shift our focus to Semifinals this Friday and Saturday at ONCE Somerville.

Sponsored by Magic Hat!

17553780 1455152977830994 4994478777314508544 n Boston Emissions 4/9/17 + The Charms, Rebuilder, Caspian, Petty Morals, Justine and the Unclean, Carissa Johnson, Stars Like Ours, Red Red Rockit, The Heave Ho, Hey Zeus, Tom Baker & The Snakes, The Rupert Selection, Diablogato

Full Schedule and event links here.

Rumble Recap: Preliminaries

 

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, April 9, 2017

The Charms – B-O-S-T-O-N

Rebuilder – The White Flag

Salem Wolves – I Put A Spell On You

Animal Flag – Sensation

Eldridge Rodriguez – Big Dead Heart

Petty Morals – Not Going Back
–Sat, April 15 at Thirsty Turtle, Nashua with When Particles Collide, Ajar Project, Potsy – NH Rocks For A Cure benefit

Justine and the Unclean – Passive Aggressive Baby
–Mon, April 10 Taco Monday ONCE Lounge

Carissa Johnson – You Lost You

Stars Like Ours – Radio

Red Red Rockit – Bad Bad Woman

The Heave-Ho – IKE (Wildcard 1)

Caspian – Hymn For The Greatest Generation

Eyes Like Knives – High Rise

Hey Zeus – Raygun

Tom Baker & The Snakes – Run It Out

The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe

Diablogato – Gasoline (Wildcard 2)

The Information – I Love Trouble

usLights – Veiling Lights

Blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes
–Weds April 12 at O’Brien’s Allston with Fall Risk, Manic Pixi, Cardinals

Analog Heart – Come Alive

Weakened Friends – She’s So Cool

The Appreciation Post – Crank The Stereo

Pray for Sound – Everywhere, Everywhere

 

BostonEmissions.com
RockandRollRumble.com +

rumble stage by anngelle wood Boston Emissions 4/9/17 + The Charms, Rebuilder, Caspian, Petty Morals, Justine and the Unclean, Carissa Johnson, Stars Like Ours, Red Red Rockit, The Heave Ho, Hey Zeus, Tom Baker & The Snakes, The Rupert Selection, Diablogato

Rock & Roll Rumble Stage. Photo: Anngelle Wood.

 

More from Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live