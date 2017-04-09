Sunday Morning Blues: April 9th, 2017

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!
My Sunday Feeling
This Was
Jethro Tull
Sunlight of Love
Speak No Evil
Tinsley Ellis
Hot, Blue, and Righteous
Tres Hombres
ZZ Top
Sunny
Strictly Whatever
Harry Manx & Kevin Breit
Keep on Growing
Live from the Fox Oakland
Tedeschi-Trucks Band
Outskirts of Love
Outskirts of Love
Shemekia Copeland
Smuggler
Cornbread Moan
Willie J. Laws Band
Ride
Method to My Madness
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers
One More Train
Make Blues Not War
Mike Zito
I Woke up this Morning
Sssh
Ten Years After
Keep on Rollin’
Big Fun Trio
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
Ride on Josephine
George Thorogood & the Destroyers
George Thorogood & the Destroyers
Down the Road Apiece
Blues
Chuck Berry
Ready, Willing, & Able
Goin’ Home
Racky Thomas Band
Smoking Gun
Strong Persuader
Robert Cray
Been Down So Long
L.A. Woman
The Doors
Sloe Gin
Sloe Gin
Joe Bonamassa
Taxman
Just for a Thrill
Bill Wyman & the Rhythm Kings