Prelimiminary Week Rumble Recap

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble April 9, 2017 10:45 PM
rumble dl e1488686980162 Prelimiminary Week Rumble Recap

Rumble Prelims Are A Wrap!

We lived through an action packed six nights of Rumble Preliminaries. Thank you to all who have come out, cheered on, and partied up. All fought the good fight, six left victorious and move on to Semifinals next Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15. Two wildcards will be determined and announced Sunday night 4/9 on Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood.

So many to thank – we’ll do that soon enough – thanks to Alex and everyone at ONCE, Duggan and Magic Hat, Jenny Bergman and Secret Bureau of Art & Design for making the photo booth happen each night

17814291 10155417481366789 3301056816588531743 o Prelimiminary Week Rumble Recap

Anngelle Wood boothing. Photo by Jenny Bergman/Secret Bureau of Art & Design.

 

Preliminary champs:

 

Tom Baker and the Snakes, Night 1

dsc6772 Prelimiminary Week Rumble Recap

Photo by Coleman Rogers. Used with permission.

 

Hey Zeus, Night 2

dsc8145 Prelimiminary Week Rumble Recap

Photo by Coleman Rogers. Used with permission.

 

The Rupert Selection, Night 3

the rupert selection by anngelle wood Prelimiminary Week Rumble Recap

Photo by Anngelle Wood

 

Red Red Rockit, Night 4

redredrockit Prelimiminary Week Rumble Recap

Photo by Coleman Rogers. Used with permission.

 

Stars Like Ours, Night 5

starslikeoursdwj Prelimiminary Week Rumble Recap

Photo by Duncan Wilder Johnson. Used with permission.

 

Carissa Johnson, Night 6

carissajohnsoncoleman Prelimiminary Week Rumble Recap

Photo by Coleman Rogers. Used with permission.

 

SEMIFINAL Schedule posted here.

2017rumbleposterofficial Prelimiminary Week Rumble Recap

