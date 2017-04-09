Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 9 in Classic Rock History

April 9, 2017 1:00 AM

Queen had its debut performance at the Marquee in London on this night in 1973. How long after that was the band’s first album released in the U.K.?

ANSWER: Three months. It was released mid-July.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 9th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1964: Two American record companies, Capitol and Vee-Jay, settled their dispute over Beatles recordings. Capitol was allowed to release all Beatles music in the future. Veejay was given the right to re-release the music it had, which was essentially the Introducing The Beatles album. That Vee-Jay music was repackaged several times…

1973: Queen had its debut performance in at The Marquee in London…

1992: Comedian Sam Kinnison was killed when a pickup truck slammed into his car on a desert road between Las Vegas and Los Angeles…

2004: Lawyers for singer Jimmy Buffett forced a Maryland hamburger stand owner to change the name of his eatery from “Cheeseburgers In Paradise” to “Beef N’ Buns In Paradise”…

From the WZLX ticket stash…Jethro Tull was at the Boston Tea Party in 1969…Bruce Springsteen played Charlie’s Place in Cambridge on this night in 1974. Bruce was originally scheduled to appear at Joe’s Place nearby, where he’d played before, but when that venue had a fire, the shows were moved. This began a 4-night, early and late show run of 8 performances at Charlie’s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live