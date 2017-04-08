Eddie Vedder Gets Political In Rock Hall Acceptance Speech

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Eddie Vedder gave a heartfelt acceptance speech on behalf of Pearl Jam at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The passionate singer set his sights on the current political climate, before thanking a slew of friends, family, and crew members.

“Climate change is real. That is not fake news,” said Vedder, alluding to President Trump‘s attack on mainstream media outlets. “We cannot be the generation that history will look back upon and wonder, ‘Why didn’t they do everything humanly possible to solve the biggest crisis in our time?'”

Vedder, who went on to thank breakout star Chance the Rapper for the MC’s activism in Chicago, apologized to his bandmates for the the singer’s rafter-climbing antics in the band’s early days.

Pearl Jam delivered scorching versions of “Alive” and “Given To Fly” before turning vocals over to the energetic crowd for a rollicking “Better Man.”

The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony airs Saturday, April 29 at 8:00 PM EST on HBO.