Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 8 in Classic Rock History

Aerosmith released its album “Toys in the Attic” on this day in 1975. What was the working title of the album before its name was changed for release?

“Love at First Bite”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 8th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1970: “Woodstock,” the movie, premiered in London.

1975: Aerosmith released their 3rd album “Toys in the Attic.”

1976: Folksinger Phil Ochs, who wrote many stirring anti-war anthems in the 60’s, hung himself at his sister’s home in Queens. Ochs had suffered from bouts of depression – he was 35.

1979: Van Halen began its first world tour in 1979.

1996: Ted Nugent offered an archery demonstration at the state capitol in Lansing, Michigan to promote the sport as a way to keep kids away from alcohol and drugs.

1998: Ron Wood was sailing off the coast of Brazil when his boat caught fire. He and his ten passengers were eventually rescued.

2003: Paul McCartney bought the late Carl Perkins’ song catalog.

2004: Former Faces member Ronnie Wood, Kenny Jones, Ian McLagan, and The Who’s Pete Townshend were among those who took part in a tribute concert for the late Faces bassist Ronnie Lane. Lane died in 1997 of multiple sclerosis. Money raised through the show went to his family.

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash: The Gregg Allman tour played Boston Music Hall in 1974 and The Charlie Daniels Band was at The Orpheum in ’77. Also, The Cars played the Paradise in 1978.