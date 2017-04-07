Geddy Lee Opens Up About Playing With Yes At Rock Hall Induction

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Geddy Lee of Rush surprised the crowd at Barclay’s Center when he joined Yes for their 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performance.

Lee, a founding member of Rush, joined fellow prog-rock band Yes onstage for a rousing rendition of “Roundabout.”

The 1972 single off Yes’ Fragile originally featured influential bassist Chris Squire. Squire passed away in 2015. Lee gladly stepped in to fill the shoes of his fallen peer.

When asked what it was like to learn Squire’s intricate bass parts, Lee explained the task was anything but easy. “At first, difficult,” the bass player revealed.

“After a while, difficult,” he said to laughter. “They’re a very precise band. Chris Squire was one of the most inventive sounding bass players ever. So to play his parts.. I mean it’s one thing to mimic his parts – you can mimc anything if you practice it – but to write those parts is sheer brilliance. It was a great honor for me to step in.”

The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony airs Saturday, April 29 at 8:00 PM EST on HBO.