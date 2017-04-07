Bon Jovi Postpones MSG Shows Due To Illness

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Bon Jovi‘s scheduled Friday and Saturday concerts at Madison Square Garden have been postponed until next week, according to the artist’s website.

Jon Bon Jovi has been battling bronchitis, ultimately leading to the postponement. “The decision was difficult to make, but made in the interest of delivering the full, powerhouse performance for which Bon Jovi is known,” wrote the band.

Tickets to Friday’s show will be honored April 13th, while Saturday’s can be redeemed April 15th.

Fans are being directed to the MSG website and LiveNation.com for more information on the rescheduled dates.