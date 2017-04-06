What Would You Do for $5 Million?

After taking a call from Rick on his love for the Senseless Survey from today, Kevin asked him if he’d take 5 million to listen to only country music and give up rock.

This launched into something where Kevin wanted to get closer with the show asking them “What Would You Do?” based on questions from a Buzzfeed article.

The questions ranged from no teeth to having sex with a cactus.

We then turned the questions on our listeners to see what they would do with more questions had in his arsenal.

Hear the funny questions and answers.

