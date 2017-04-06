David Backes Talks Marchand, Senators, & WWYD for $15 Million

Pete had to get the elephant out of the room first and talk about the spearing of Marchand the other night and asked David Backes if they talk to Brad about his conduct on the ice or just let it play out.

David ended his response saying hopefully he has a dream team of lawyers. Pete asked if he needed to be reminded about his antics but David said he’s come along way in the past few years.

We then turned to the Senators who they play tonight to which David said it could be a potential playoffs match up.

Kevin kept the What Would You Do questions going with David but raised the price from 5 million to 15 million. You’d be surprised at his answers from teeth to cacti.

Of course, we couldn’t let it end without Backes Asking Us a question. Hear the dilemma that relates to him buying a cell phone for his parents.

He did let us know that Kevin’s speech he picked from Keanu Reeves is coming up before games lately since we played it.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.