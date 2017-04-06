Comedian NEMR Visits Karlson & McKenzie

NEMR joined us last year when he was in town and we had him back in to promote his show at The Wilbur this Saturday night.

Kevin said he was our favorite Lebanese comic but Heather called him out saying how many does he know?

We talked to him about his father making fun of him for going into comedy including helping out during tough times and getting crap over money Chappelle makes compared to him.

NEMR did let us in a fact that he brought comedy to the Middle East in some parts. Kevin was interested in how that went and Pete asked if new comics are reaching out to him.

We then brought up his Harvard speech relating to the Middle East and comedy which turning into a learning segment for us.

