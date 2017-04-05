Tommy Heinsohn Paints Nude Art!

After handing out a Tommy point to us and Tommy Points to all the redheads listening, Pete got into some talk with Tommy Heinsohn about how the Celtics would handle the Cavs tonight with all these days off. They also talked about how Crowder got hurt and not knowing how it happened.

Pete asked him if that has ever happened to him which lead into the story of how he ended his playing career.

Kevin asked if all the yelling he does at the referees during games pays off somehow. Tommy said that all the refs just laugh him off.

Pete went into playoff talk asking how easy it might be to defend the Celtics. Then things got odd.

Pete referenced how he one of his paintings to which Kevin asked if he did any nude paintings.

He said he did and went on to tell a story of how it all began.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.