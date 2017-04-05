Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

The Nutella Senseless Survey

April 5, 2017 8:00 AM

On this Wednesday, Kevin was able to ring up a woman that allowed him to answer some of the questions, which she is probably regretting all day now.

From Nutella letting people accept chocolate as a part of breakfast to hoping your super powers are coming when you get sick really got her mind going that this was all wrong. When Kevin asked if she still calls a train a Choo-Choo train, she proclaimed that she has done hanging up during the last question.

Hear how it all went down.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

